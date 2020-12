The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said.

Reacting strongly, India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on..

The meeting takes place next week, and ahead of that, Canada was told that India will not attend the meet.

The Canadian PM commented that he "will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests".

Watch VideoThe U.K โ€” not the only country that could roll out Pfizer's vaccine ahead of the U.S....

Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's...