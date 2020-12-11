NCAA Football: Southern Miss vs. Florida Atlantic

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 days ago

Golden Eagles looking to end on a high note, playing host to the Owls exactly two months to the day after this game was supported to be play all the way back on October 10th.

Eagles looking to end on- a high note... playing host to- the owls... exactly two months- - - - to the day... after this game - was supposed to be played... al- the way back, on- october 10th.

- first play of the game, for the- black and gold... and this abou- sums up u-s-m's entire season..- up to this point... frank gore- jr. - coughs it up... f-a-u - recovers... not a good start.

- and on the very next play from- scrimmage... owls take- advantage... nick tronti... to- brandon robinson... he's- got it, for the 20-yard - touchdown... makes it 7-- nothing, in favor of the- visitors.

- later in the first... gore- making amends... and this famil- is- just built different, man...- like father, like son...- collecting- all kinds of ankles, in the ope- field... and he's a "g" plus- one... that's gone... 73 yards- to the north endzone... and - he's just gonna keep on - running... his second - touchdown run of the year... an- the longest of the season, for- southern miss... 7-7 ball game.- still in the first... trey lowe- iii making his first-ever start- for the golden eagles... and- look at that pass, to jason - brownlee... the team's leading- receiver... u-s-m cashes in wit- a - field goal.

- second quarter now... southern- miss play calling really, reall- good all night... third-and-one- play here... lowe takes the sna- under center... fakes the - pitch... and then delivers a- perfect throw over the top, to- cole cavallo... he's down insid- the red zone... first down- eagles.

- and much like the saints are- doing with taysom hill... u-s-m- running the quarterback power..- kevin perkins seals - the edge... and lowe does the - rest... his first career- touchdown, at southern miss...- gives his team a 17-10 lead.- but a lot of offense in this- game... as the owls make a- quarteback change, late in the- half... and it pays off...- javion- posey handing off to james- charles... pretty much un-- touched, for the f-a-u- touchdown... back-and-forth - they go... as the game gets bac- to a 17-all tie.- still enough time for the black- and gold to march back- down the field... and they- couldn't have done it without - the former biloxi indian... tim- jones... winning the one-on-one- routes every time... that's one- first down... and here comes- another one... they would revie- this catch... and it- was confirmed... at least one - foot in bounds with - possession... so good when- healthy.- and then it's right back to the- power run... but this time, it'- a - fake reverse... lowe proving- really dangerous, with- the ball in his hands... he's - all the way down to the - four-yard - line.

- and what better way to cap off- the drive... lowe throwing- high... - for jones... touchdown southern- - - - miss... big time catch, from th- former big red star... that - makes it 24-17, heading into- the half... u-s-m's season-high- for points in a first half.

- and how about u-s-m's season- - high, for points in a first and- second half... as the golden- eagles mess around... and - take down the defending - conference u-s-a champions... - 45-31 - final... from the rock.

- -