High School Girls Basketball: Lakewood Park Cruises Past Canterbury

Canterbury playing host to lakewood park..???and the panthers pretty much controlled this game throughout... pick it up third quarter, lakewood up big and moving the ball well... sophie burris knocks down the short jumper..???later in the third... sullivan nolot kicks into the corner for a wide open frannie talarico... three of her 13 points on the night... chloe jolloff led all scorers with 17...???here it's sam hartz scoring on the fast break for the panthers... lakewood led by 40 after three quarters..???they go on to win by that margin... 63-23 your final..