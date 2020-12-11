Alvin Kamara calling his own shots
The running back thing is working pretty well for Alvin Kamara, but if for some reason that doesn’t pan out, he might have a future on the Saints coaching staff.
- - "i knew it was going to score.- that's why i- told him.
But i mean it's dope- because it's cool for me becaus- it kind of backs up what- - - - i see.
And i'm like i know i'm- not tripping.
I see this look.- and then when i tell him- and he calls it and then we - score, it's like i have some- - - - money in the bank now.
I might- be able to call a couple of - plays in the game."
- kamara's nine rushing - touchdowns... are tied for- sixth-best, in the