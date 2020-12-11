Alvin Kamara calling his own shots

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 days ago

The running back thing is working pretty well for Alvin Kamara, but if for some reason that doesn’t pan out, he might have a future on the Saints coaching staff.

College.- - the running back thing is - working pretty well for alvin - kamara... - but if for some reason that - doesn't pan out... he might hav- a - future... on the saints coachin- staff.- as it turns out... kamara calle- his own shot... during this - touchdown run, sunday against - the falcons.- bunch "z" torch 15 weak "f" - keeper... normally a- designed run for taysom hill...- but heading into halftime...- kamara told head coach sean - payton... he wanted to run it - for himself... in the second- half.

- - "i knew it was going to score.- that's why i- told him.

But i mean it's dope- because it's cool for me becaus- it kind of backs up what- - - - i see.

And i'm like i know i'm- not tripping.

I see this look.- and then when i tell him- and he calls it and then we - score, it's like i have some- - - - money in the bank now.

I might- be able to call a couple of - plays in the game."

- kamara's nine rushing - touchdowns... are tied for- sixth-best, in the