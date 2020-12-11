Chabad of Clinton Hanukkah celebrations

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Chabad of Clinton celebrated first night of Hanukkah with 9 foot ice carved menorah

Although under slightly different circumstances.

Its biggest difference?

It includes a 9 ft tall menorah construced entirely of ice.

.

None .

None didy waks: hanukkah in general it's beautiful holiday symbolizing light over darkness and bringing that theme into this year where there's so much darkness.

We thought of some thing that was creative and interesting and my wife came up with this idea let's do a fire and ice kind of thing and that's where the ice menorah came about.

Although the 3rd annual menorah lighting in clinton differs from year's past, the impact of this celebration is still the same.

Didy waks: it was much smaller this year although we got a pretty good showing relatively to what i thought it could be.

But it was it's just different like we couldn't do things we normally would, the way we would normally do we didn't come together so much.

It's very different in terms of that but in terms of spreading late and all of that, same message.

This event was held to limited capacity due to coronavirus restrictions with attendees rued to weamasks, excy were taking pictures in front of the menorah where only one family was allowed at a time.

Didy waks: you can totally celebrate look at an outdoor event, it's freezing cold so that has to be prey quickbut ite separate and we light the menorah at home too so everyone should participate in someway during the mitzvah of hanukkah celebrating the holiday.

Chelsea: chabad will host lightings on saturday, sunday, and monday at 5 pm.

Rsvps are welcome.

Reporting in clinton i'm chelsea sherrod news channel 2.> coming up on newschannel 2