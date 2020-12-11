Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'

{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday.

They were chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump.

Eve Johnson reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year' [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:55Published

Biden Clashes With the Left

 Democrats are trying to work out their differences as Biden prepares to take office. It’s Friday, and this is your politics tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

A look at what several state supreme courts said about rejecting attempts to overturn Biden's election win

 Supreme Courts in several states have rejected efforts by the Trump campaign. Here is a look at what some of those courts had to say.
USATODAY.com

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in..
New Zealand Herald

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator

Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year

 US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2020. "The Biden-Harris ticket..
WorldNews

Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'The moment of truth': The Electoral College prepares to hand Trump the loss he refuses to accept

 Facing a loss in the Electoral College, Trump's allies have shifted their focus to Jan. 6, when Congress will count the electoral votes.
USATODAY.com

Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns

 A Senate vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill was delayed after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul objected to the measure, casting the next steps in doubt and..
WorldNews

Brandon Bernard death penalty: US carries out rare execution during presidential transition despite emotional Kim Kardashian's pleas

 The Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years,..
New Zealand Herald

National Futures Association

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser [Video]

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:49Published
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:49Published
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill [Video]

Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government funding bill should pass “as soon as possible." Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Time Person of the Year Time Person of the Year Man, woman or idea that "most influenced events in the preceding year" chosen by Time magazine

Related news from verified sources

Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year

Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •The WrapZee NewsUpworthyHindu


Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Hindu



Related videos from verified sources

BTS Named TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year [Video]

BTS Named TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year

BTS have officially been named TIME magazine’s Entertainer of the Year 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Time names Biden, Harris 'Person of the Year' for 2020 [Video]

Time names Biden, Harris 'Person of the Year' for 2020

Time announced President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its pick for its famed "Person of the Year" profile.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:24Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists:..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published