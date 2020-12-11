Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Mumbai

Global  
 

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack.

He is stable now and under observation, as per media reports.

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".


