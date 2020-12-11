Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Terror groups find safe haven in Pakistan’: Senator Mark Warner #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:54s - Published
‘Terror groups find safe haven in Pakistan’: Senator Mark Warner #HTLS2020

Terror groups find safe haven in Pakistan’: Senator Mark Warner #HTLS2020

Senator Mark Warner spoke on the issue of terrorism during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Senator Warner said that India has shown a lot of restraint in dealing with terrorism.

He further added that many terror organizations have received safe haven in Pakistan.

Senator Warner also spoke on US decision to reduce troops in Afghanistan and added that those who sided with the US in the battle against terror groups in the country have been left in the lurch by the Trump administration’s decision.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Warner Mark Warner United States Senator

‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020

US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He hit out at President Donald Trump for refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory and said that it tarnishes the image of the United States. Senator Warner said that many Republicans believe that Trump will not be able to overturn the results of the polls but have been unwilling to speak out publicly. The Senator added that apart from Trump’s behavior, the lack of violence, misinformation and foreign interference should be celebrated. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:49Published
Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020

Senator Mark Warner from Virginia spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about how the India-US relationship will progress under the Biden administration. ‘I believe we can build on some of the progress made by the Trump administration. Under the Biden administration we the level of collaboration will be will be based on shared values rather than simply a kind of monetary decision,’ Senator Warner said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:53Published

Terrorism Terrorism intentional violence for political purposes

Terrorists attack CRPF-police party in Srinagar [Video]

Terrorists attack CRPF-police party in Srinagar

Terrorists attacked a joint party of Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 06. The incident took place at Sazgaripora, Hawal in Srinagar. One Police personnel and a civilian got injured in the attack. The area has been cordoned off.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
‘Terrorists desperate to disrupt J&K’s democratic process’: Army chief [Video]

‘Terrorists desperate to disrupt J&K’s democratic process’: Army chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic processes."With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes," Naravane said. He said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close and level of snow make it impossible to cross over. Meanwhile, first phase of DDC polls ended in J&K with nearly 52% voting turnout. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:03Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

'Conduct surgical strike on China-Pakistan': Sanjay Raut's taunt on BJP minister's remark on farmers' protest

 Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday alleged that China and Pakistan were behind the widespread protests by farmers against the new farm laws.
DNA

Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe

 The UK Foreign Office is closely following the protests by farmers in India, a government spokesperson said on Thursday as it clarified that Prime Minister Boris..
IndiaTimes
‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut on claim of Pak-China link to farmers’ stir [Video]

‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut on claim of Pak-China link to farmers’ stir

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the ongoing farmers' protests, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries. Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. Reacting to it, Raut said, "The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson." Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Live politics updates: Biden, Harris to introduce more staff picks as Electoral College prepares to vote Monday

 Despite Trump's refusal to accept Joe Biden's election win, the Electoral College will vote Monday, possibly sealing the president's electoral fate.
USATODAY.com

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

India-Uzbekistan virtual summit: Afghanistan, counter-terror top focus by PM Narendra Modi

 PM Narendra Modi said, "We have similar concerns" and similar views on "regional security situation".
DNA

India, Uzbekistan standing firmly against terrorism: PM Modi

 Talking about convergence of views between the two countries on regional issues, he said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Mark Kelly talks pandemic relief in Arizona [Video]

Sen. Mark Kelly talks pandemic relief in Arizona

Senator Mark Kelly talked about coronavirus pandemic relief in Arizona.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 06:10Published
Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in [Video]

Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in

Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was sworn in as a U.S. senator on Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 05:18Published
Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020 [Video]

Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 26/11 anniversary and paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the terror attack on the 12th anniversary. Singh was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 41:50Published