‘Terror groups find safe haven in Pakistan’: Senator Mark Warner #HTLS2020

Senator Mark Warner spoke on the issue of terrorism during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Senator Warner said that India has shown a lot of restraint in dealing with terrorism.
He further added that many terror organizations have received safe haven in Pakistan.
Senator Warner also spoke on US decision to reduce troops in Afghanistan and added that those who sided with the US in the battle against terror groups in the country have been left in the lurch by the Trump administration’s decision.
US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He hit out at President Donald Trump for refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory and said that it tarnishes the image of the United States. Senator Warner said that many Republicans believe that Trump will not be able to overturn the results of the polls but have been unwilling to speak out publicly. The Senator added that apart from Trump’s behavior, the lack of violence, misinformation and foreign interference should be celebrated. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:49Published
Senator Mark Warner from Virginia spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about how the India-US relationship will progress under the Biden administration. ‘I believe we can build on some of the progress made by the Trump administration. Under the Biden administration we the level of collaboration will be will be based on shared values rather than simply a kind of monetary decision,’ Senator Warner said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:53Published
Terrorists attacked a joint party of Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 06. The incident took place at Sazgaripora, Hawal in Srinagar. One Police personnel and a civilian got injured in the attack. The area has been cordoned off.
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that terrorists across the border are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt normal democratic processes."With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all efforts made. There are terrorist launch pads and terrorists across the line of control (LoC) making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt normal democratic processes," Naravane said. He said that with the onset of winters, last-ditch attempts are being made to infiltrate before the passes close and level of snow make it impossible to cross over. Meanwhile, first phase of DDC polls ended in J&K with nearly 52% voting turnout. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:03Published
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the ongoing farmers' protests, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries. Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. Reacting to it, Raut said, "The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson." Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44Published