‘Terror groups find safe haven in Pakistan’: Senator Mark Warner #HTLS2020

Senator Mark Warner spoke on the issue of terrorism during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Senator Warner said that India has shown a lot of restraint in dealing with terrorism.

He further added that many terror organizations have received safe haven in Pakistan.

Senator Warner also spoke on US decision to reduce troops in Afghanistan and added that those who sided with the US in the battle against terror groups in the country have been left in the lurch by the Trump administration’s decision.

