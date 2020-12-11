Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 vaccine approval close to reality

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:35s - Published
COVID-19 vaccine approval close to reality

COVID-19 vaccine approval close to reality

The nation's Health and Human Services director says the FDA could soon approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Awaits Final Approval Of Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Bay Area Awaits Final Approval Of Coronavirus Vaccine

After an FDA advisory panel voted to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Bay Area health authorities are awaiting final approval by this weekend, with the first shipments to arrive at the Coast Guard..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020 [Video]

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:01Published
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval by US experts|Oneindia News [Video]

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval by US experts|Oneindia News

An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval on Thursday. Britain, Canada,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published