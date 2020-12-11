New Banksy piece hits Bristol

A mural of a sneezing woman by Banksy has appeared on a house at the end of what is said to be England’s steepest street in the city of Bristol, the birthplace of the elusive street artist.

Banksy confirms mural of sneezing pensioner is his work A mural that appeared on the side of a house in Bristol overnight was createdby Banksy, the elusive artist has confirmed. The image appears to show apensioner whose sneeze is knocking over buildings, an effect created byspraying it on the side of the house on Vale Street in Totterdown – England’ssteepest road.

Owners of the house in Bristol on which a Banksy appeared said its sale was still going ahead.

