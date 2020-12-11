New Banksy piece hits Bristol

Global  
 

A mural of a sneezing woman by Banksy has appeared on a house at the end of what is said to be England’s steepest street in the city of Bristol, the birthplace of the elusive street artist.


Heineken Champions Cup: Bristol 38-51 Clermont

 Bristol were outshone by Clermont in their first Champions Cup game since 2008, as the French side put on a thrilling seven-try attacking display.
Bristol Banksy house owners 'have not pulled out of sale'

 Owners of the house in Bristol on which a Banksy appeared said its sale was still going ahead.
A mural that appeared on the side of a house in Bristol overnight was createdby Banksy, the elusive artist has confirmed. The image appears to show apensioner whose sneeze is knocking over buildings, an effect created byspraying it on the side of the house on Vale Street in Totterdown – England’ssteepest road.

An artwork speculated to be by Banksy has appeared overnight in Vale Street,Bristol. The creation on the side of a house in Totterdown depicts a womansneezing and her dentures flying through the air.

It shows a woman in a headscarf sneezing and her dentures flying into the air.

Banksy confirms new Bristol mural is his work

Banksy confirms new Bristol mural is his work Banksy has confirmed that street art on the side of a home in Bristol is indeed his own work.
A new piece of art has appeared on the side of a house in Bristol this morning (10/12) - sparking rumours it could be a Banksy. The elusive artist is from the city and is known for creating new works..

