Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's injury woes might be getting better with the news that Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are close to full fitness agin.

Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds complete their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland.

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

It was an emotional night at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool welcomed back fans for the first time since becoming Premier League champions.

It was an emotional night at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool welcomed back fans for the first time since becoming Premier League champions.

We would have been lost without young players, says Liverpool's Klopp Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hails his crop of youngsters for seizing opportunities to help the Premier League champions cope with the loss of veteran first-team players through injury.