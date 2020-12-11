'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:42s - Published
At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her work with UNICEF, the United Nations body focused on protecting child rights and improving the lives of children and adolescents across the world.

Commenting on the cause she champions - education of girls - Priyanka said that women across the world are not given enough rights and are denied an equal share in positions of power.

She also spoke on how celebrities can make a difference by using their stature.

Watch the full video for more.


