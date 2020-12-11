Global  
 

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown.

On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return to work amid the pandemic.

Nick Jonas has started shooting for his reality music show, The Voice.

Priyanka spoke about how she binged on Nick's production project 'Dash & Lily' on Netflix.

They said they were grateful for being able to spend the lockdown safely, while expressing concern for the many people who weren't so fortunate.

