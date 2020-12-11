Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Nick spoke about how his marriage has exposed him to Indian culture and how he has enjoyed his trips to the country. Priyanka reminisced about how Nick was fed a lot of 'laddoos' - an Indian sweet - during their wedding, and how 'National Jiju' was a trend on social media. The power couple said that it was waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic to end so they could visit India again. Watch the full video for more.
On Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' second anniversary, she has shared unseen photos from their wedding. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018. Priyanka took to Instagram, shared new photos from second of their two wedding ceremonies. Priyanka and Nick celebrated their second wedding anniversary over the last two day. On December 1, the duo celebrated the anniversary of their Christian wedding. A day later, the celebrity couple celebrated their Hindu wedding ceremony. The duo will make a joint appearance for 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday.
As farmers continue their protest against the Modi government’s farm laws, several celebrities have come to support the cause of the farmers. ‘Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later,’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted. Other celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh have also extended their support to the farmers. Farmers have been protesting in and Outside Delhi for the last 12 days against the three farm laws passed by the government. They have been demanding withdrawal of the farm bills and have also called Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to press their demands. Watch the full video for all the details.
A giraffe calf has been named after the first person to have the Covid-19 vaccination. UK's ZSL WHIPSNADE ZOO welcomed the six-foot-tall arrival this week. The female calf was born at the same time as 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine. In recognition of the poignant moment, the infant has been named Margaret, following a 15-month gestation period, Margaret is the second calf to be born to mum Luna.
