Disney To Launch 20 Marvel, 'Star Wars' Projects

From the new Buzz Lightyear movie to the "Black Panther" sequel, we're breaking down all of the upcoming Marvel, "Star Wars" and Pixar projects announced at the 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation.


Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor day Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Disney just made a deluge of announcements at its 2020...
During an investor's call, Disney revealed two new Star Wars projects, titled Star Wars: Visions and...
Star Wars spinoffs... and the Kardashians are back: Seven things we learned from Disney event Star Wars spinoffs, 10 new Marvel series and the Kardashian clan's return to TV have been announced...
A new 'Fantastic Four' movie and a 'Black Panther II' release date, Marvel Studios rapid-fired off plenty of tantalizing tidbits to fans and investors as it laid out its ambitious plans for its next..

Disney+ Announces Over 50 New 'Star Wars,' Marvel, Pixar Originals. On Thursday, Disney unveiled its bustling list of upcoming projects for the next few years. All of the projects, which range from..

At an investor conference on Thursday, Disney laid out its multi-billion dollar plan to dominate the streaming wars.

