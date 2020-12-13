Global  
 

Top 10 Most Exciting Disney Investor Day Announcements

If these announcements don't excite you, you're watching the wrong YouTube channel.

For this list, we’re looking at the most exciting sizzle reels and reveals from Disney’s Investor Day on December 10th, 2020.

Our countdown includes Fantastic Four Film Confirmed, “WandaVision” Official Trailer 2, “Loki” Official Trailer, and more!




