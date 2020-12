Hyundai To Take Over Boston Dynamics, Maker Of 'Spot' The Robot Dog Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:26s - Published 5 minutes ago Hyundai To Take Over Boston Dynamics, Maker Of 'Spot' The Robot Dog Hyundai Motor Group has reached a deal to buy a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics, the company behind Spot the robot dog. WBZ-TV's David Wade has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend