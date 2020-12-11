Hyundai Motor to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year that will use its own battery technology to cut production time and costs. Ciara Lee reports
Hyundai Motor faces a class-action suit over fires in its Kona EVs, according to lawyers involved, and it's just the latest in a string of incidents involving battery-powered vehicles worldwide. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. Fred Katayama reports.