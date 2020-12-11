Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hyundai Motor to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Hyundai Motor to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics

Hyundai Motor to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics

Hyundai Motor Group and its chairman are buying 80% of robot maker Boston Dynamics from Japan's SoftBank Group, in a deal that values the U.S. firm at $1.1 billion.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boston Dynamics Engineering and robotics design company

Hyundai takes control of Boston Dynamics in $1.1B deal

 One of Boston Dynamics most famous robots is Spot, pictured. | Image: Boston Dynamics

Hyundai is officially purchasing a controlling stake in robot..
The Verge

Hyundai Motor Group Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor makes major push into electric [Video]

Hyundai Motor makes major push into electric

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year that will use its own battery technology to cut production time and costs. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Hyundai Motor Company Hyundai Motor Company South Korean multinational automaker

Hyundai Motor sued over EV battery fires [Video]

Hyundai Motor sued over EV battery fires

Hyundai Motor faces a class-action suit over fires in its Kona EVs, according to lawyers involved, and it's just the latest in a string of incidents involving battery-powered vehicles worldwide. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Hyundai of New Port Richey: Metropolitan Ministries | Morning Blend [Video]

Hyundai of New Port Richey: Metropolitan Ministries | Morning Blend

With only 12 days left before Thanksgiving, Metropolitan Ministries needs the community to donate nonperishable food items and turkeys this weekend.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:36Published

SoftBank Group SoftBank Group Japanese conglomerate company

SoftBank shares surge 7% after a report says it's considering going private

 Shares of SoftBank climbed by as much as 7% on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Japanese tech fund is..
WorldNews
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth [Video]

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Hyundai confirms its $1.1 billion acquisition of Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is now officially part of Hyundai Motor Group. The Korean conglomerate has struck a...
engadget - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


Hyundai Is Buying Boston Dynamics for Almost $1 Billion

Hyundai Is Buying Boston Dynamics for Almost $1 Billion The company just started selling its first product, the Spot quadruped robot. Owner SoftBank...
ExtremeTech - Published Also reported by •The Next Web


SoftBank has reportedly sold Boston Dynamics to Hyundai

Hyundai Motors is acquiring Boston Dynamics, according to The Korea Economic Daily. The publication...
engadget - Published