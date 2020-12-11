Florida teachers call for COVID vaccination clarity and priority | The Rebound Tampa Bay

Global  
 

Florida’s teachers want to be a priority when it comes to the vaccine.

Union leaders and educators said this week inoculation will guarantee safety and a return to quality, in-person learning.


Watch: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on India, Covid, movies & music #HTLS2020 [Video]

Watch: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on India, Covid, movies & music #HTLS2020

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. They spoke on a variety of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic, to their experience as a couple in India. The power couple said that it couldn't wait to visit India once the pandemic is over. They also spoke on their individual careers and revealed plans for the future. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 30:58Published

Here's why experts say the COVID vaccine doesn't cause infertility in women

 Experts say real world examples can debunk infertility claims.
USATODAY.com

Former educators stole questions, answers for Florida teacher exams, Feds say [Video]

Former educators stole questions, answers for Florida teacher exams, Feds say

Two former educators have been federally indicted after officials said they helped teachers cheat on their state licensing exams.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:36Published
Gov. DeSantis: Long-term care facilities, healthcare workers top of the list for Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Gov. DeSantis: Long-term care facilities, healthcare workers top of the list for Pfizer vaccine

At a roundtable discussion on mental health in first responders impacted by the pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida has strike teams ready to vaccinate the state's most vulnerable groups.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published
Pinellas County to take part in COVID-19 vaccination effort [Video]

Pinellas County to take part in COVID-19 vaccination effort

Pinellas County will serve as one of the two first Florida counties taking part in a COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:22Published

Businessman Pays Overdue Utility Bills for Dozens of Floridians, Again

 Mike Esmond knew what it was like to be broke and get his heat cut off in a brutal winter. So, for the second year in a row, he paid residents’ overdue utility..
NYTimes.com

Bay area funeral homes prepare for another challenging and busy year [Video]

Bay area funeral homes prepare for another challenging and busy year

Bay area funeral homes say they are preparing for another challenging and busy year especially with COVID-19

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:41Published
COVID-19 testing sites stay busy as hospitalizations tick up [Video]

COVID-19 testing sites stay busy as hospitalizations tick up

COVID-19 testing sites are staying busy on both sides of the Bay as nurses rush to test thousands of people in our community. It comes as hospitals prepare for another uptick in patients being admitted..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:05Published