Florida teachers call for COVID vaccination clarity and priority | The Rebound Tampa Bay

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. They spoke on a variety of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic, to their experience as a couple in India. The power couple said that it couldn't wait to visit India once the pandemic is over. They also spoke on their individual careers and revealed plans for the future. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 30:58Published
