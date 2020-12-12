Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

Light Up the Night glows in Mason City, and donates proceeds to local causes.

Cloudy skies.

It's a long standing holiday tradition ?

"* packing the famiy in the car and heading out to take in the twinkling glow of all the christmas lights around town.

The north iowa events center is your one stop shop for holiday lights this season ?

"* with a drive through display.

Kimt news 3's 'saint nickolaus' kruszalnicki is out there right now with a sneak peak.

Nick?

Yes george ?

"* the display just opened up a few minutes ago ?

*- and as you can see behind me, a few cars are already here taking in the warm glow of these christmas lights.

Light up the night will be dazzling car loads of families until 9 o?

"*clock tonight.

It only coss ten dollars per car to get in.

Proceeds from the light display go to several local organizations including toys for tots, hawkeye harvest food bank, and crisis intervention service.

Earlier this afternoon, i spoke to mary ingham, director of crisis intervention service about all of the funds raised from the event will be used directly for client assistance.

So, the funds that we use to help people pay their utility bills or rent.

Things like groceries, gas cards.

And if you can't make it out tonight ?

"* they'll also be open tomorrow night as well from six until nine, plus several other dates throughout the rest of this month.

Live in mason city, nick thanks nick.

