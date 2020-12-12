CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit
CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground StatesThe Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.
Farmers' union moves SC, Agriculture minister says 'await reply on proposal'Bhartiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the three new farm laws. Farmer's union has alleged that the new laws will make them vulnerable to corporate greed. The move comes two days after..
Dallas Democrats Call For End To Attorney General Ken Paxton's "Ridiculous Legal Pursuit" To Overturn Electionhe Dallas County Democratic Party is calling for an end to Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Katie Johnston reports.