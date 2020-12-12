Global  
 

Pranab Mukherjee reveals truth about Congress in memoir | Oneindia News

Excerpts from Pranab Mukherjee's much awaited memoir were revealed by publisher Rupa on Friday, the late leader's birth anniversary.

The book goes on sale next month.

In the tell-all the former president and veteran Congressman claims that after he was elevated as president, his party lost focus.

