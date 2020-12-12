Electric and power company provides first customer with new internet service

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

4 County Electric and Power Association brought broadband to first customer living in the rural area outside of West Point.

Mary shannon - 4 county's first broadband customer: "we're very excited."

Roy shannon - 4 county's first broadband customer: "we're, we're tickled pink being the first wave."

Roy and mary shannon live in the rural areas of west point... where internet and cell service is difficult to rely on... but 4 county set out to change that today.

Roy shannon - 4 county's first broadband customer: "we're just in a bad area, kinda in a hole.

We're really excited to get this.

If it has a much reliability as 4 county has with their power, we'll be tickled to death."

4 county's fastnet is considered faster and more reliable than any other form of internet available.

Ceo of 4 county, brian clark, said this new internet uses fiber cords, promising faster service to his customers.

Brian clark - ceo of 4 county electric power association: "fiber are strands of glass stretched out and light travels through that glass.

Nothing is faster than light.

Nothing is going to be faster or reliable than the services that we're providing."

Digging up the shannon's yard, the electric and power company began the faster internet process.

However, the shannon's aren't the only family 4 county is hoping to help.

Clark said he plans to bring reliable internet service to all rural residents in the area.

Brian clark - ceo of 4 county electric power association: "a lot of people outside of west point either didn't have service at all, or didn't have good service.

We didn't want to start where people already had good service.

We wanted to go where people needed service."

And the shannon's were just the right fit to help.

Roy shannon - 4 county's first broadband customer: "it's certainly going to help.

What we're getting is 10 times the speed of what we had, so nothing to complain about."

That was wtva's rhea thornton reporting.

The shannons told wtva that their internet was up and running within a few hours, and they hope to have a little family gathering to test everything