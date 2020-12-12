Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:53s - Published
Top 10 Laziest Video Game Sequels Ever
These video games suffer from a bad case of sequelitis!
For this list, we’re looking at follow-up games that, while not always terrible, are still blatant attempts to profit from the popularity of an IP rather than doing something new and innovative with it.
Our countdown includes Destiny 2, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Perfect Dark Zero, Dragon Age II, Borderlands 3 and more!
