Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 weeks ago

Katie Hill's Ex Fires Back

On Tuesday, Katie Hill won a restraining order against her ex-husband Kenny Heslep.

The judge deferred a decision on whether to grant Hill's request to bar Heslep from disseminating 'confidential information' about her.

Heslep has spoken exclusively to DailyMail.com.

He said Hill committed sexual and financial misconduct while in office.

He says she used campaign donations for a 'sex-cation' with him and their girlfriend.

DailyMail.com has also learned Hill is the subject of an FEC complaint for misuse of campaign funds.

He says Hill's insatiable sexual appetite, drinking and smoking marijuana destroyed her relationships and career.

He claims Hill was intimate with three of her employees.

Heslep described a tangled web of trysts that ended in scandal when his wife's throuple.

There were also several affairs with staff were revealed last year.

A spokesperson for Hill denied Heslep's allegations.