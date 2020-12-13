Dollar General in Clinton robbed.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 weeks ago

The Oneida County Sheriff's office is investigating a possible armed robbery at the Dollar General on Chenango Ave in Clinton.

Was robbed at gunpoint tonight just before 8 o clock.

This according to the oneida county sheriff's department.

They say the suspect took off from the store.

He's described as..

A white man wearing a mask.

If we get a better suspect description we will get that information out to you.

The sheriff says the store, located at 34 chenango ave was robbed just before 8.

Right now the investigation is ongoing.

Store associates are checking the store to see what may have been taken.

Again -- the suspect is (not( in police custody at this point.

New york mills police are