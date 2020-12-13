KNUCKLEDUST Movie - Clip with Moe Dunford and Sebastien Foucan

KNUCKLEDUST Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Police discover an elite fight club where they find seven underground levels, filled with the dead bodies of fighters from around the world.

Only one man is found left alive.

The task force has to work out if he’s a mass murderer or the lone survivor?

Film Cast: Moe Dunford (Vikings), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Camille Rowe (Now is Everything), Phil Davis (Face), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Jaime Winstone (Tomb Raider), Gethin Anthony (Game of Thrones) and Sebastien Foucan (Casino Royale)