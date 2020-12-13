Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:07s - Published 42 minutes ago

3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times.

EDITORS PLEASE NOT: CONTAINS PROFANITY Far-right protesters and counter-protesters fought in downtown Washington on Saturday night (December 12), with local media reporting at least four people stabbed.

The clashes took place amid 'Stop the Steal' protests across the country in which conservative groups claim, without evidence, that the November 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

In Washington around 200 members of the Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, joined marches earlier near the Trump hotel and were met by counter-protesters including from the aggressive far-left anti-fascism movement Antifa.

Police moved quickly to separate both groups, using pepper spray on both sides, according to witnesses.

But after dark fell, the protesters splintered into smaller groups to roam the streets in search of their rivals.

Protests were also held in other communities across the States, including Atlanta and Georgia, where Trump's campaign has sought to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.