Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.

Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.

Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov.

3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times.

Olivia Chan reports.

EDITORS PLEASE NOT: CONTAINS PROFANITY Far-right protesters and counter-protesters fought in downtown Washington on Saturday night (December 12), with local media reporting at least four people stabbed.

The clashes took place amid 'Stop the Steal' protests across the country in which conservative groups claim, without evidence, that the November 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

In Washington around 200 members of the Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, joined marches earlier near the Trump hotel and were met by counter-protesters including from the aggressive far-left anti-fascism movement Antifa.

Police moved quickly to separate both groups, using pepper spray on both sides, according to witnesses.

But after dark fell, the protesters splintered into smaller groups to roam the streets in search of their rivals.

Protests were also held in other communities across the States, including Atlanta and Georgia, where Trump's campaign has sought to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Allies Eye Long-Shot Election Overturn in Congress, Testing Pence

 Some House Republicans plan to try to use Congress’s tallying of electoral results on Jan. 6 to tip the election to President Trump. The attempt will put..
NYTimes.com

US election: Pro-Trump rallies see scuffles in US cities

 "Stop the Steal" marchers gathered to back President Trump's push to reverse his election defeat.
BBC News

Supreme Court make short work of Donald Trump's 'big one'

 It didn't take the Supreme Court long to make short work of what President Donald Trump called "the big one."And as the court on Friday rejected a Texas-based..
New Zealand Herald

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Chaotic scenes heighten as Trump supporters rally in Washington

 Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington today for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election [Video]

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over 50 times. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and will take office January 20. Trump's supporters at the march refused to acknowledge Biden's victory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington, D.C. to protest election results

 This Saturday, thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the nation's capital to protest the election results. Crowds chanted "four more years" and carried signs..
CBS News

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Early in-person voting for Georgia's Senate runoff races begins Monday

 President-elect Biden will be traveling to Atlanta next week to campaign for both democratic Senate candidates, Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The high..
CBS News

Dolphin buddies have a blast playing with their bubble-blowing trainers at Georgia Aquarium

 A pair of dolphins had a blast with their bubble-blowing trainers at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

YFN Lucci Gifted U.S.'s First 2021 Maybach SUV by Label Boss

 Talk about speaking something into existence ... YFN Lucci's been gifted the first 2021 Maybach SUV in the U.S. to celebrate his success. The Atlanta rapper's..
TMZ.com

Cobb County officials reduce early voting locations ahead of Georgia Senate runoff elections

 Elections officials in Cobb County, Georgia, is reducing the number of early voting locations for the January Senate runoff elections. President-elect Joe Biden..
CBS News

Anti-fascism Anti-fascism Opposition to fascist ideologies, groups and individuals


Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist male-only organization

Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally [Video]

Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally

[NFA] Scuffles and violence broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters on Saturday (November 15) night, hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters ventured into Washington to echo his claims of election fraud. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published
'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says [Video]

'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office was made aware of emails sent to Citrus County voters.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:05Published