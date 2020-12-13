Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:40s - Published 2 minutes ago

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser.

(PROTESTERS SAYING): "Fight for Trump.

Fight for Trump." Thousands of pro-Trump protesters descended on Washington D.C.

Saturday in another Stop the Steal protest.

Two days before the state-by-state Electoral College will vote to make Joe Biden the President of the United States.

And one day after The Supreme Court rejected a Trump-backed long-shot lawsuit by Texas seeking to overthrow the election.

Planned by conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the election from President Trump, Saturday's event, though much smaller than one in November, was part pro-Trump demonstration.

"four more years...four more years." And a prayer rally.

"Amen.

Amen." Also in attendance, members of the right-wing "Proud Boys” organization, which has been identified as a hate group.

Patriotic flags were everywhere but few people wore face coverings, defying a D.C.

Mayoral directive for them to be worn outside.

There were cheers for President Trump, who did a flyover in Marine One as he departed Washington to head to the Army-Navy Football game in New York.

He praised his supporters on Twitter, saying quote: "Wow.

Thousands of people forming in Washington, D.C.

For Stop the Steal.

Didn't know about this.

But I'll be seeing them.

#MAGA." But that wasn't the president's only Tweet.

Helambasted the Supreme Court for declining to take a case he hoped would keep him in the White House.

Writing on Twitter quote: "The Supreme Court had zero interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America.

All they were interested in is "standing" which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits.

75,000,000 votes." Trump and his supporters vowed to keep on fighting.

Retired Army General Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, made a guest appearance in front of the Supreme Court.

In his first public address since Trump pardoned him after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, Flynn urged protesters not to get shaken by the Supreme Court's ruling.

Trump supporter Don Whitting drove up from Florida to attend the rally.

"We're always optimistic because we think right will prevail." Trump has refused to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud, even though more than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over Trump.