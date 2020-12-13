Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

(PROTESTERS SAYING): "Fight for Trump.

Fight for Trump." Thousands of pro-Trump protesters descended on Washington D.C.

Saturday in another Stop the Steal protest.

Two days before the state-by-state Electoral College will vote to make Joe Biden the President of the United States.

And one day after The Supreme Court rejected a Trump-backed long-shot lawsuit by Texas seeking to overthrow the election.

Planned by conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the election from President Trump, Saturday's event, though much smaller than one in November, was part pro-Trump demonstration.

"four more years...four more years." And a prayer rally.

"Amen.

Amen." Also in attendance, members of the right-wing "Proud Boys” organization, which has been identified as a hate group.

Patriotic flags were everywhere but few people wore face coverings, defying a D.C.

Mayoral directive for them to be worn outside.

There were cheers for President Trump, who did a flyover in Marine One as he departed Washington to head to the Army-Navy Football game in New York.

He praised his supporters on Twitter, saying quote: "Wow.

Thousands of people forming in Washington, D.C.

For Stop the Steal.

Didn't know about this.

But I'll be seeing them.

#MAGA." But that wasn't the president's only Tweet.

Helambasted the Supreme Court for declining to take a case he hoped would keep him in the White House.

Writing on Twitter quote: "The Supreme Court had zero interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America.

All they were interested in is "standing" which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits.

75,000,000 votes." Trump and his supporters vowed to keep on fighting.

Retired Army General Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, made a guest appearance in front of the Supreme Court.

In his first public address since Trump pardoned him after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, Flynn urged protesters not to get shaken by the Supreme Court's ruling.

Trump supporter Don Whitting drove up from Florida to attend the rally.

"We're always optimistic because we think right will prevail." Trump has refused to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud, even though more than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over Trump.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

As Bids to Overturn Vote Fail, Pro-Trump Demonstrators Stick With Him

 Supporters of the president said they were still convinced that the election was stolen, no matter what the courts say. Some confrontations with..
NYTimes.com

Jerrold M. Post, Specialist in Political Psychology, Dies at 83

 He invented the field at the C.I.A., producing influential “psychobiographies” of world leaders. He later used the same methods to analyze Donald Trump.
NYTimes.com

Republicans Find Themselves Speechless Following a Supreme Court Defeat

 A ruling against President Trump appears to leave no avenue forward for the president, forcing Republicans to “play the hand we’re dealt.”
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories December 12 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday December 12th: US COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday; As leaders set climate goals, Biden pledges US support;..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US election: Trump helicopter buzzes supporters at Washington rally

 Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump returned to Washington DC on Saturday (Sunday NZT) for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the..
New Zealand Herald

It's not 2000 anymore: President Trump's rejection of election sets rocky landscape for President-elect Biden

 After the Supreme Court ruled in 2000, Al Gore conceded and embraced his rival. In 2020, Trump vows protests and a state GOP chair suggests secession.
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden Targeted in WSJ Op-Ed Asking Her to Drop 'Dr.' from Her Title

 Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, should stop insisting on people calling her "Dr." because her PhD is meaningless ... so argues an op-ed writer, who's getting..
TMZ.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US election: Donald Trump defiant, still in fight, after Supreme Court loss

 US President Donald Trump remains defiant despite the Supreme Court's refusal to consider a plea by Texas to overturn the result of the presidential election.The..
New Zealand Herald
Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback [Video]

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Michael Flynn Michael Flynn U.S. Army general and former U.S. National Security Advisor

Judge formally ends Michael Flynn's legal fight

 Judge Emmet Sullivan denied the Justice Department's request to dismiss its case against Flynn as "moot" after Trump pardon.
CBS News

Judge dismisses Michael Flynn case but notes Trump's pardon implies guilt, not innocence

 Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with a former Russian ambassador.
USATODAY.com

Citing Trump’s Pardon, Judge Dismisses Case Against Michael Flynn

 A federal judge portrayed the Justice Department’s prior attempt to drop the case as unlikely to have met legal standards as legitimate.
NYTimes.com

Michael Flynn calls for Trump to suspend the constitution and declare martial law to re-run election

 Read full article Justin VallejoDecember 3, 2020, 1:07 AM Former national security adviser is understood to have been paid more than $30,000 by the broadcaster..
WorldNews

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Thousands gather in Washington D.C. to show support for Trump

 The crowds dwindled since last month's protest that was organized by the same group.
CBS News

New questions emerge about GOP Senator David Perdue's financial dealings

 As the Democrats look to swing Georgia blue in the crucial January 5th Senate runoff races, there are new questions surrounding incumbent Republican Senator Dave..
CBS News

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote

 As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential..
USATODAY.com

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy' [Video]

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'

A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep. Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district. Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election. He was among House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of Texas' lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the general election's results. The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after Texas lawsuit rejected

 "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" he tweeted.
CBS News

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

 President Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral..
WorldNews

Live politics updates: Biden, Harris to introduce more staff picks as Electoral College prepares to vote Monday

 Despite Trump's refusal to accept Joe Biden's election win, the Electoral College will vote Monday, possibly sealing the president's electoral fate.
USATODAY.com

'The moment of truth': The Electoral College prepares to hand Trump the loss he refuses to accept

 Facing a loss in the Electoral College, Trump's allies have shifted their focus to Jan. 6, when Congress will count the electoral votes.
USATODAY.com

President Trump continues with legal challenges as Electoral College prepares to vote

 President Trump is continuing to pursue increasingly unlikely legal challenges as the Electoral College prepares to vote. Eric Lutz, a contributor for Vanity..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to overturn election results

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to overturn election results The US Supreme Court appears to have put the final nail in the coffin of Donald Trump's attempts to...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCTV News


Trump Supporters to March, Pray in Protest of President’s Election Loss

Demonstrations come on heels of Supreme Court rejection Friday night of Texas lawsuit to invalidate...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostCBC.ca


In trying to overturn election loss, Trump cements his control over Republican Party

From libertarians to moderates to far-right conservatives, Republican officials are bending to the...
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Looks Past Supreme Court Loss To New Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Election Results [Video]

President Trump Looks Past Supreme Court Loss To New Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Election Results

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published
How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election

Along with the president himself, the vast majority of Republican politicians have refused to accept Trump's election loss. The former president George W Bush was among a handful of Republicans who..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:58Published
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published