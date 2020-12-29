Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:20s - Published
McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

SEN.

CHUCK SCHUMER: "$600 nope, it's not enough.

So in a moment, I will move to have the Senate take up the House bill to increase that number to $2000." Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday pushed for an immediate vote in the chamber to boost COVID relief payments to Americans, but was rebuked by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell was vague on when, or if, the Senate would take up the House bill, passed one day earlier, that increases relief checks from $600 to $2000 as requested by President Trump.

McConnell also urged the Senate to override the President’s veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill, saying the funding plan for the U.S. military could not be allowed to fail.

SEN.

MITCH MCCONNELL: "For the brave men and women of the United States armed forces, failure is simply not an option.

So when it's our turn in Congress to have their backs, failure is not an option either.” It was a rare one-two punch to the outgoing president from McConnell, a Trump loyalist over the past 4 years, and comes just three weeks before Trump leaves office.

In a tweet storm just before the Senate session started, Trump called Republican leaders "weak and tired" for passing the defense spending bill, adding, "WE NEED NEW & ENERGETIC REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP." Trump is angry at members of his own party for not fully backing his false claims of fraud in his November election loss to President-elect Joe Biden - as well as their efforts to override a presidential veto for the first time since he took office in 2016, and their opposition to bigger aid checks.

SEN.

CHUCK SCHUMER: "I don't want to hear it that it costs too much to help working families get a check when they are struggling." Final passage of the COVID-19 aid increase in the Senate would require 60 votes including the backing of a dozen Republicans.

With a new Congress due to be sworn into office on Sunday, lawmakers have only a short time to act on the measure.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump named 'most admired man' in US, ending Obama's 12-year streak

 Donald Trump has topped an annual survey naming America's "most admired man", ending the 12-year winning streak of his predecessor in the White House, Barack..
New Zealand Herald
Biden: Trump's vaccine rollout has 'fallen behind' [Video]

Biden: Trump's vaccine rollout has 'fallen behind'

President-elect Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published

Joe Biden on his 100-day COVID response plan and speeding up vaccine distribution

 President-elect Joe Biden spoke Tuesday about his 100-day plan to turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic. He said he would focus federal resources on..
CBS News

Section 230 has become a bargaining chip in ongoing stimulus talks

 Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

A series of unexpected negotiating maneuvers have put Section 230 — a critical liability shield for online..
The Verge

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Wall Street dips from record levels [Video]

Wall Street dips from record levels

U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of the economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published
McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

How the fight for $2,000 stimulus checks impacts Georgia's Senate runoffs

 The debate over raising stimulus checks to $2,000 could have a ripple effect in Georgia's Senate runoffs, which will decide which party controls the chamber. CBS..
CBS News

Argentina abortion: Senate to vote on legalisation

 The law, if passed, would allow abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy in the highly Catholic nation.
BBC News

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

AP Top Stories December 29 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, December 29th: Sen. McConnell blocks push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks; Boeing 737 Max returns to service in US; Vice..
USATODAY.com

Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects [Video]

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published
AOC’s Attempt To Unseat Schumer Would Fail [Video]

AOC’s Attempt To Unseat Schumer Would Fail

NY State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs has a message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…. Don’t Primary Chuck Schumer in 2022. Jacobs said the ambitious congresswoman would “absolutely” lose a challenge if she went head-to-head against Schumer. There has been speculation for months that she want to unseat Schumer in 2022. Asked point blank earlier this year about challenging Schumer, AOC responded “I don’t know.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Will Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden friendship mean a calmer, more functional Washington?

 Sen. Mitch McConnell said he doesn't intend to bring the Biden administration "to its knees" like Chuck Schumer did when Donald Trump took over.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming [Video]

Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming

Despite more than a dozen bowl game cancellations due to COVID-19, the Outback Bowl is still scheduled to kick off Saturday at 12:30. It'll be extra special for Plant High School Grad Micah McFadden.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published

Allardyce wants Premier League 'circuit break' as Covid cases rise

 West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned a worrying number of positive coronavirus tests.
BBC News

Covid toll in working age group at 11% now

 NEW DELHI: Older persons above 60 years continue to be at higher risk of deaths even though they now account for a reduced share of positive cases, analysis of..
IndiaTimes

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:17Published

House votes to boost COVID-19 relief funds

 The House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump lashes out after being voted down on defense bill

 President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill.A total of 109..
New Zealand Herald

$2,000 checks demanded by Trump will come down to Senate

 Georgia's two Republican senators, both of whom are in runoff elections, backed the $2,000 relief checks for Americans.
CBS News

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Stocks extend gains after Trump signs COVID-19 stimulus, House raises hopes for bigger checks to households

 The stock market extended Monday's gains that came after Trump signed COVID-19 relief. The House on Monday passed a measure to boost stimulus checks.
USATODAY.com

House votes to increase stimulus checks to $2,000, but will Senate follow?

 The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to increase the COVID-19 economic stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 each for eligible taxpayers. While..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Sanders: I'll Stall Override of Trump's Defense Bill Veto to Force Vote on $2,000 Virus Checks

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he will filibuster a vote to override President Donald Trump's veto...
Newsmax - Published