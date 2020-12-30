Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published 6 minutes ago

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate.

Democrats voting for the increased stimulus check amount were joined by 44 Republican representatives for a vote of 275 to 134.

The vote to override President Donald Trump's veto of the defense bill was a hefty 322 to 87.

If the Senate votes similarly, it will mark the first override of a Trump veto.

Trump objects to the portions of the bill that offer protections for social media companies.

And that require the renaming of military installations that bear Confederate monikers.

The Senate could consider the override as soon as Wednesday.

The question of whether the Senate will take up the boost in stimulus payments is unclear.

While the increase was initiated by Trump, .

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated his intentions about the payments.