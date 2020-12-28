Global  
 

How much from stimulus bill?

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
How much from stimulus bill?When you can expect a check

At five.

I'm katie lange./// president trump has now signed the government spending and covid relief bill..

Meaning a stimulus payment should soon be on it's way to your bank account.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with how much is heading into our pockets.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* if these bills represent six?

"* hundred each..

The last round of stimulus checks we received 12?

"* hundred.

Now however..

We're set to receive half of that..

600?

"* dollars.

For those hopig for a bigger payout ?

"* that could still happen.

The house is set to vote on a bill to increase direct stimulus payments from 600 dollars to 2?

"*thousand dollars ?

"*?

"* after president trump finally signed the covid relief bill into law.

..but political analyst rayce hardy says he doesn't believe the senate will pass it at this the stand alone bill on 2?

"* thousand dollar checks that's one i believe will be dead on arrival at the senate even if several republicans, well it needs republican help in the house to pass, but i don't think it will pass the senate hardy also added ?

"* that because president trump waited until sunday to approve the relief package, more than 14 million americans will lose a week's worth of unemployment benefits.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

Thank you jessica.

The house is also expected to consider overriding president trump's veto of the national defense authorization act today.

The president has asked lawmakers to include limits on social media companies and to get rid of provisions that allow for the re?

"*naming of military bases that honor confederate leaders.




