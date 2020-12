Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:01s - Published 4 minutes ago

House approves the CASH Act, proposal to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 moved to the Senate

House approves the CASH Act, proposal to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 moved to the Senate

INCREASE THE AMOUNT OF MONEYIN THE STIMULUS CHECKS THATARE SET TO GO OUT& AFTERPRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNED THECOVID-19 RELIEF BILL ONSUNDAY.

THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES OVERWHELMINGLYVOTED IN FAVOR OF INCREASINGTHE AMOUNT TO TWO- THOUSANDPER CHECK, INSTEAD OF 60WMAR-2 NEWS MEGAN KNIGHT IS ATTHE LIVE DESK FOLLOWING THSTORY.

AND MEGAN, POLITICALEXPERTS SAY GETTING THISINCREASE PASSED IN THE SENAWILL BE AN UPHILL BATTLE.IT IS IN NO WAY GUARANTEEDTHAT THE SENATE WILL FOLLOW THEHOUSE ON THIS VOTE.

THE SENATEIS CONTROLLED BYREPUBLICANS... WHO DID NWANT A LARGE AMOUNT IN THESTIMULUS CHECKS IN THE FIRSTPLACE.

SO THEY COMPROMISEDWITH DEMOCRATS ON 600 DOLLARSTO GET THE BILL PASSED.

BUT INA RARE MOVE... PRESIDENT TRUMPIS SIDING WITH DEMOCRATS ONINCREASING THE CHECK AMOUNT TOTWO THOUSAND PER PERSON.

ANDHE REITERATED THAT IN A TWEETOVERNIGHT.

AS IT STANDS NOW...INDIVIDUALS MAKING UNDER 75-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR WOULDGET A 600 DOLLAR CHECK.MARRIED COUPLES WHO JOINTEARN 150- THOUSAND DOLLARS ORLESS WILL GET DOUBLE THAT.

AFAMILIES WITH KIDS UNDER 17WILL GET 600 DOLLARS PERCHILD.

ALSO PART OF THISRELIEF BILL IS EXTENDINGFEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSTHROUGH MARCH 14TH.

THE AMOUNTIS 300 DOLLARS A WEEK& WHICIS HALF OF WHAT IT WAS IN THELAST STIMULUS BILL.

ANDBECAUSE THE PRESIDENT SIGNEDTHIS BILL ON A SUNDAY& THERA CHANCE UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE MAYONLY GET 10 WEEKS OF PAYMENAS OPPOSED TO 11 WEEKS.

"It'snot clear if benefits will bepayable for this week.

There'sa theory that maybe benefitscan be payable this week.We're just not sure yet." THERELIEF BILL ALSO EXTENDS THEMORATORIUM ON EVICTIONS... BIT ONLY EXTENDS IT THROUGH TEND OF JANUARY.

MANY EXPERTSBELIEVE CONGRESS WILL HAVE TOPASS ANOTHER STIMULUS BILLSOMETIME NEXT YE