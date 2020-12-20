Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic.
MCCONNELL: “We need to conclude our talks, draft legislation and land this plan.” Members of the U.S. Congress on Saturday scrambled to overcome hurdles, and complete a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill for Americans and businesses struggling from the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “The American people cannot feed their families or pay their bills with Congress’ good faith discussions.
They need us to act.” The weekend talks came after President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds to avoid a midnight government shutdown.
After months of partisan finger-pointing and inaction - both Republicans and Democrats said the last major sticking point was a Republican-led push to rein in Federal Reserve lending programs. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a rare Saturday session, explained why he was against the move, spearheaded by Senator Pat Toomey: “Senator Toomey’s new proposal would essentially prohibit the Treasury and the Fed to setting up new emergency lending facilities moving forward, greatly reducing their ability to respond to economic crisis.
Again, this is something that only materialized in the past few days and would leave the Treasury and the Fed with less authority than it had even prior to the pandemic.” Members of Congress are under intense pressure to finish the largest relief package since the early weeks of the pandemic.
Adding urgency to calls for action are the looming Christmas holiday and a government shutdown possibly at midnight on Sunday.
Lawmakers were not sure exactly when a deal would be announced, but no vote was expected before Sunday afternoon.
Microsoft was breached in the massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week, according to people familiar with the matter, adding a top technology target to a growing list of vital government agencies. Freddie Joyner has more.
{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. Eve Johnson reports.
[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Colette Luke has more.
[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the services it provided Los Angeles County for the election. But CNN reports the voting technology sent Fox News a blistering legal threat accusing of participating in a 'disinformation campaign' against it.
U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Fred Katayama reports.