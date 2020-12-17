'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they enter the final stages of crafting a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill before federal funding expires Friday night.
U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said. Gavino Garay has more.
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had been told that Senate Majority Leader McConnell urged fellow Republicans to "go forward" and not object to the Electoral College tally that gave the recent presidential election victory to Democrat Joe Biden.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the rollout of mass Covid testing in schools and colleges will allow students to maximise the time spent in classrooms.
From January, any students who have been in contact with a positive case will be offered seven days of daily testing. Report by Alibhaiz.