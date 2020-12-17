Global  
 

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they enter the final stages of crafting a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill before federal funding expires Friday night.


Senate "highly likely" to work through weekend, McConnell says

 McConnell said that Congress may have to extend the deadline to fund the government to avert a shutdown.
At Long Last, a Stimulus Nears

 Worried about Georgia, Mitch McConnell plays ball in Washington: This is your morning tip sheet.
Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and aides said. Gavino Garay has more.

