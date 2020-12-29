Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:46s - Published
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill.

Eve Johnson reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing his first potential veto override weeks before leaving office.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday (December 28) voted to reject the president's veto on a $740 billion dollar defense bill.

The measure easily got the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

Texas Representative Mac Thornberry, from Trump's own Republican Party, rallied for GOP support ahead of the vote.

"Madam Speaker, I continue to support this bill as more than 80 percent of the House did just 20 days ago.

It's the exact same bill.

Not a comma has changed," he said.

The yearly legislation covers a host of defense issues, including a pay raise for U.S. troops It has been passed by Congress every year since 1961.

But Trump vetoed the bill last week, laying out a list of objections, including a provision to remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases.

The measure now goes to the Republican-led Senate, where it is expected to pass, and mark the first overturn of a Trump veto in the final days of his term.

But the president found support in the House on another spending bill.

Lawmakers voted to meet the President's demand to boost COVID-19 relief checks to $2000.

Trump signed a massive spending and relief bill Sunday.

But complained about the $600 earmarked for relief payments - asking for more.

Although the measure passed in the House, it faces an uncertain future when it goes to the Senate later this week.

Republican lawmakers have complained the higher amount would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the bill.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000

 The House of Representatives voted Monday to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden criticized transition..
CBS News
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after Trump signed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday evening. That legislation, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, provides for $600 in direct payments. After the deal was brokered and passed out of Congress, Trump railed against the amount.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000

 The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Covid: US House votes to boost stimulus package payments

 The chamber backs President Trump's call for $2,000 payments but the move could stall in the Senate.
BBC News

House Votes to Override Trump’s Veto of Military Bill

 Republicans joined with Democrats to hand President Trump a rare legislative rebuke in the final days of his presidency. The bill will next be taken up by the..
NYTimes.com

House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

 The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Relief Package Grows as Campaign Issue in Georgia Senate Races

 The two Republicans tried to claim credit for bringing help to Georgians, despite President Trump’s initial waffling over whether to sign the bill. The..
NYTimes.com
Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill [Video]

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Back to (private) school? Trump executive order empowers families amid COVID-19 pandemic, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says.

 Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has long championed school choice — the overarching term for options beyond traditional public schools.
USATODAY.com

Mac Thornberry Mac Thornberry American politician


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Outside Trump’s Inner Circle, Odds Are Long for Getting Clemency

 President Trump has doled out pardons to friends and fellow Republicans. Thousands of others without connections have largely been left out.
NYTimes.com

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Today in History for December 29th

 Highlights of this day in history: Noblemen in Russia kill Gregory Rasputin; Wounded Knee massacre takes place; Texas joins as the 28th state; Dissident..
USATODAY.com

Group gives healthcare to migrants on way to US

 A humanitarian organization led by U.S. military veterans has treated thousands of migrants over the past year at two clinics in a Mexican town across the border..
USATODAY.com

Man Sues Police After Being Pepper-Sprayed While Filming Son’s Arrest

 An officer involved in the episode, which happened in Keller, Texas, was demoted for misconduct, officials said.
NYTimes.com

Nazi headstones removed from veterans cemetery in Texas

 The headstones had become a long controversy over whether they were historical artifacts worth preserving or emblems of hate that should be destroyed.
CBS News

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi's absence on Congress Foundation Day shows how serious he is about his party

 Though the Congress did not disclose Rahul Gandhi's destination, Randeep Surjewala confirmed that he will be away for a few days.
DNA

President Trump ends delay, signs COVID-19 economic relief package

 President Trump signed a bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Sunday, ending a days-long standoff with Congress. The bill also includes $1.4..
CBS News

Trump finally signs COVID relief bill and funding measure to avert government shutdown

 President Trump has finally signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill and funding measure to avert a government shutdown. This comes after days of urging..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

House votes to override Trump's veto of defence bill

House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayMediaiteKhaleej TimesDeutsche WelleDNABelfast TelegraphUpworthy


House Rejects Trump Veto of Defense Bill; Vote Sets Stage for 1st Override of Presidency

The House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on Monday by rejecting his veto...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


News24.com | Donald Trump faces humiliation as Congress votes to override his veto

The US House of Representatives has dealt a blow to President Donald Trump by rejecting his veto of a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times



Related videos from verified sources

House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 [Video]

House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000

President Donald Trump has also called for the $2,000 stimulus checks.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:47Published
House Likely To Vote Down Increase In COVID Relief Payments [Video]

House Likely To Vote Down Increase In COVID Relief Payments

Bofta Yimam reports on the House of Representatives considering President Trump's call to increase COVID relief checks (12-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay [Video]

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published