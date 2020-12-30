Global  
 

Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to vote on increasing the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Both Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders tried to set up a stand-alone vote on the stimulus checks.

The legislation they were pushing for passed through the House on Monday in a 273-134 vote.

However, McConnell blocked their attempts, as Senate rules say any one senator can block efforts to pass bills or set up votes.

McConnell signaled that he may tie the increase in stimulus checks to “additional issues” that Donald Trump highlighted when he signed the COVID-19 relief package.

Along with increased stimulus checks, Trump also demanded Congress address the repeal of Section 230, a legal shield for tech companies.

Trump also demanded that Congress “focus strongly” on his baseless claims of “very substantial voter fraud.”.

Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together.

This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus.

, Mitch McConnell, via ‘The Hill’.

McConnell did not elaborate further, but the lack of a stand-alone vote on increasing the stimulus checks is likely to further delay the process


