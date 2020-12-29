Global  
 

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec.

29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.


