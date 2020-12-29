House Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto
The House of Representatives rejected President Donald Trump’s veto of the massive $740 billion defense bill.
U.S. House votes to override Trump vetoIn a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks.
The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment.
This comes..
House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000President Donald Trump has also called for the $2,000 stimulus checks.