Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:03s - Published
House Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

House Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

The House of Representatives rejected President Donald Trump’s veto of the massive $740 billion defense bill.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

House Rejects Trump's Defense Bill Veto In Highly Unusual Vote

Members of Congress voted to override President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization...
NPR - Published Also reported by •euronewsUpworthy


US Republicans side with Democrats, override Trump’s defense veto

US Republicans side with Democrats, override Trump’s defense veto The US House of Representatives has rejected Donald Trump’s veto of a defense bill, dealing a blow...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewDeutsche WelleUpworthyDNABelfast Telegraph


News24.com | Donald Trump faces humiliation as Congress votes to override his veto

The US House of Representatives has dealt a blow to President Donald Trump by rejecting his veto of a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Related videos from verified sources

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto [Video]

U.S. House votes to override Trump veto

In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published
House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 [Video]

House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000

President Donald Trump has also called for the $2,000 stimulus checks.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:47Published