Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:58s - Published 2 minutes ago Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto President Trump called on the Senate to uphold his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act while lashing out on Twitter at “weak” Republicans. CNN’s Boris Sanchez reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Donald Trump lashes out after being voted down on defense bill President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to...

New Zealand Herald - Published 5 hours ago