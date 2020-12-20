Top 10 Reasons Why 2020 Was the Worst
The time has come to recap one of the worst years in recent human history.
For this list, we’ll be looking at why 2020 was a turbulent year unlike any other, making us long for the simpler times of 2016.
Our countdown includes The COVID-19 Pandemic, The Loss of Beloved Icons, Explosion at Beirut, Lebanon, and more.