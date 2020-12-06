manny caulk tribute pkg

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

The shocking death of fayette county public schools superintendent manny caulk.

Good evening i'm monica harkins.

### this... a sobering day...as his loss is felt statewide.

In tonight's top story...abc 36's bobbi mcswine shows us...how the community is paying respects to caulk.

###### bobbi: "this memorial filled with flowers and words of condolenses has been growing all day saturday as the lexington community remembers the life and legacy of the late superintendant manny caulk."

"rest in peace"..."we will miss"..."see you on the other side"...and "thank you for your dedication"...just a few of the messages chalked onto fayette county public schools' building.

The district even changed its marque to leave a message of its own..."farewell partner..."

Caulk's death came only days after the board of education announced he would tkae a leave of absence...for medical reasons...until at least january 31st of 2021.

The board didn't say why caulk was taking the leave.

Shortly after taking office in 2014...caulk was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor and underwent surgery.

The news of his death shocked many on social media...and caused an immediate outpour of support.

Lexington's mayor linda gorton...lieutenant governor jacqueline coleman...and congressmas andy barr are a few of the state's leaders who gave their condolences.

Lexington activist and hip hop artist devine carama also speaking out about caulk's passing saying caulk was like a big brother to him.

Devine carama: "coming from working with young people in the street, i wanted to break into the classroom and work with our students in the city, um, and was always unable to break through until he got here, and as soon as he got here, he took me under his wing."

I reached out to the school board as well but out of respect for the family...members of the board aren't speaking about his death at this time.