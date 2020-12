Parker: Amazed penalty was not given Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:00s - Published 5 minutes ago Parker: Amazed penalty was not given Fulham manager Scott Parker says his side were top draw in the first half and believes they should have had a penalty after a Fabinho challenge in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like