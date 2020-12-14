Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 46 seconds ago

Proud Boys, Antifa Demos Leave Four Stabbed, One Shot

Violence between protesters, counter-protesters, and police in Washington, DC, and Olympia, Washington, led to four stabbings and one shooting.

Business Insider reports four people were stabbed during a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC while another was shot in Olympia, Washington.

Business Insider reports the four stabbing victims are in critical condition.

The condition of the shooting victim remains unknown.

The rallies were held the day after the Supreme Court rejected a bid to overturn the election results following President Donald Trump's latest legal challenge.

The clashes came two days before the electoral college results are expected to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.