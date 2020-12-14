Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack

Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack

Anxious family members converge at all-boys secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state that was attacked by gunmen.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

AP Top Stories December 13 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday, December 13th: COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort; Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after school attack;..
USATODAY.com

Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

 Hundreds of Nigerian students are missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in the country's northwestern Katsina state, police saidThe military was..
New Zealand Herald

Nigeria school attack: Gunmen who seized children in Katsina 'surrounded'

 Gunmen raided an all-boys boarding school on Friday, abducting an unknown number of children.
BBC News

Over 300 students missing after gunmen attacked school in north Nigeria: official

 LAGOS, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 333 students remained missing as of Sunday after the Friday night attack by gunmen on a secondary school in Katsina, a..
WorldNews

Katsina State Katsina State State of Nigeria

Hundreds of students missing after attack on Nigerian school

 Hundreds of students are feared missing after armed men attacked a boarding school in Nigeria, The Guardian reports.Residents of north-western Katsina state..
New Zealand Herald

Hundreds of students missing as armed militants attack Nigerian school

 Hundreds of students are missing after bandits armed with assault rifles attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state late on Friday,..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Nigeria school attack: Hundreds missing after gunmen attack building in Katsina

Gunmen on motorbikes raid a boarding school, home to some 800 boys, in north-western Katsina state.
BBC News - Published

'We will not rest': Parents pray for the release of more than 300 kidnapped schoolboys in Nigeria

Families, converging on a secondary school in Kankara, have been praying for the safety of more than...
SBS - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of pupils feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school [Video]

Hundreds of pupils feared abducted after attack on Nigeria school

A parent and school employee say about half of the school’s 800 students are missing after raid in northwestern Katsina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published