Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack
Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Nigeria school attack
Anxious family members converge at all-boys secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state that was attacked by gunmen.
AP Top Stories December 13 P
Here's the latest for Sunday, December 13th: COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort; Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after school attack;..
Gunmen on motorbikes raid a boarding school, home to some 800 boys, in north-western Katsina state.
Families, converging on a secondary school in Kankara, have been praying for the safety of more than...
