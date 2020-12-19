Global  
 

Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction

More than 300 boys arrive barefoot and looking weary, a week after they were kidnapped from school in attack claimed by Boko Haram.


Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack

 The Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.
New coronavirus mutations raising concerns worldwide

 New coronavirus variants have been detected in the U.K., South Africa and Nigeria in just the last week. All are apparently more transmissible than the common..
Another new COVID-19 variant seems to have developed, in Nigeria

 Health officials there say unlike the new ones in Britain and South Africa, this one doesn't appear to be more contagious than earlier strains.
The Nigerian blogger scouring the past to inform the future

 How a young man's passion for history may help future generations of Nigerians.
Nigeria's Panels of Inquiry: One mother's long road to justice

 A Nigerian mother speaks to a police brutality inquiry about her missing son arrested 13 years ago.
Nigeria school attack: Hundreds of boys return home after kidnap ordeal

 Pictures show the schoolboys arriving in Katsina city, a week after they were kidnapped by militants.
Nigeria's Katsina school abduction: Boko Haram shows video 'of seized boys'

 Footage purportedly shows jihadists guarding the boys, who are coaxed into making demands.
Nigerian states close schools after students kidnapped in Katsina

 More than 300 students are still missing after gunmen raided a school in Katsina state on Friday.
More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in Nigeria have been freed, says state governor [Video]

The abduction of more than 300 boys bears chilling similarities to the kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in 2014. About 100 of those girls are still missing.

Mother Pleads for Return of Son After Boko Haram Claims Mass Abduction

Mother Pleads for Return of Son After Boko Haram Claims Mass Abduction After her son was kidnapped from their school in the northern Katsina state last week, a Nigerian...
More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys abducted by armed men released

More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys abducted by armed men released More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, a...
Army Surrounds Gunmen and Their 337 Hostages [Video]

Army Surrounds Gunmen and Their 337 Hostages

KANKARA, NIGERIA — The governor of the Nigerian state of Katsina says the Nigerian military has found a group of gunmen and the 337 children they abducted from a government school 6 days ago. He..

Schoolboys kidnapped in northwest Nigeria released [Video]

Schoolboys kidnapped in northwest Nigeria released

More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have returned home.

Nigerian Activist: I'm hardly surprised 300 schoolboys kidnapped [Video]

Nigerian Activist: I'm hardly surprised 300 schoolboys kidnapped

Becky Anderson speaks to Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement and former Education Minister of Nigeria, following the abduction of more than 300 school boys in Nigeria,..

