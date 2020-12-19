|
Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:47s - Published
Freed schoolboys arrive in Nigeria’s Katsina week after abduction
More than 300 boys arrive barefoot and looking weary, a week after they were kidnapped from school in attack claimed by Boko Haram.
Footage purportedly shows jihadists guarding the boys, who are coaxed into making demands.
BBC News - Published
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle
After her son was kidnapped from their school in the northern Katsina state last week, a Nigerian...
HNGN - Published
More than 300 schoolboys abducted last week by armed men in northwest Nigeria have been released, a...
WorldNews - Published
Army Surrounds Gunmen and Their 337 Hostages
KANKARA, NIGERIA — The governor of the Nigerian state of Katsina says the Nigerian military has found a group of gunmen and the 337 children they abducted from a government school 6 days ago.
He..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:04Published
Nigerian Activist: I'm hardly surprised 300 schoolboys kidnapped
Becky Anderson speaks to Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement and former Education Minister of Nigeria, following the abduction of more than 300 school boys in Nigeria,..
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 12:43Published
