Covid-19 map: Where are the hotspots ahead of the tiers review?

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 newcases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 casesper 100,000 people.

This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9,with 1,710 new cases.

Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate hasrisen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases.

