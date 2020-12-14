Video Credit: WLFI - Published 8 minutes ago

Thanks to a local family a Lafayette business will continue serving the community.

Local family steps in to save small business from closing for good

Pink walrus is a frozen yogurt joint in lafayette.

It's a small business and family owned.

Earlier this year the family who owned the shop decided to close.

That family said they would only sell it if the owners were going to be local.

That wish came true and prevented a small business from leaving our community.

It's unfortunately true that many small businesses will not survive this pandemic but fortunately that won't be the story for pink walrus in lafayette, thanks to the glick family purchasing the space.

"we saw it went up for sale and we have fond memories of this establishment."

This is lindsey glick, she's married to jordan glick who is the brother to aaron glick.

I know, that was a lot but does the name glick sound familiar?

Nat pop you may remember news 18 reporting on aaron glick's tony win last year for his work as a producer in a play called "the boys in the band."

Even though he lives in new york, he's still very much a part of the greater lafayette community.

He and his husband nick partnered with his brother and sister in law to purchase pink walrus.

"warren buffett says invest in what you know so owning a place that brings joy through desert is a dream come true."

The glick family purchased pink walrus in november.

Aaron and his husband have been helping on the marketing side.

He said it was an easy yes to step in and help.

"when you love where you are from finding ways to give back is the right thing to do."

As for theink walrus, lindsey says they aren't planning on changing much.

They want other families to create good memories in its original setting just as theirs did.

"we wanted to own a small business just to really be a part of lafayette.

We have all grown up here."

Pink walrus is currently open.

It's open wednesday through sunday from 2 till 8 p-m.

Lindsey also told me pink walrus will be participating in greater lafayette's shop small scavenger hunt.

It's never too cold for some good frozen yogurt.

