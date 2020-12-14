The Trump Admin. Rejected Offer For More Vaccines Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published 22 hours ago The Trump Admin. Rejected Offer For More Vaccines FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that in November Pfizer offered the Trump Administration more COVID-19 vaccines. Gottlieb says the Trump administration rejected the offer. The NY Times reports that Pres. Trump rejected 100 million doses of Pfizer's recently approved COVID-19 vaccine over the summer. According to Business Insider the COVID-19 vaccine deployment campaign started Monday, December 14th. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend