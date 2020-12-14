The Trump Admin. Rejected Offer For More Vaccines

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that in November Pfizer offered the Trump Administration more COVID-19 vaccines.

Gottlieb says the Trump administration rejected the offer.

The NY Times reports that Pres.

Trump rejected 100 million doses of Pfizer's recently approved COVID-19 vaccine over the summer.

According to Business Insider the COVID-19 vaccine deployment campaign started Monday, December 14th.


