Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider.

The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries.

The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

The chances of American's blaming Biden for Trump's actions come summer could be high.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose...
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus digest: Trump to order priority vaccine access for US

The US president will sign an order to ensure people in the US are prioritized in the distribution of...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula started Covid-19 vaccinations Friday [Video]

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula started Covid-19 vaccinations Friday

975 frontline workers got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:12Published
Gov. Baker Says 'It's Not Clear' Why Mass. Will Get Fewer Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine Than Other States [Video]

Gov. Baker Says 'It's Not Clear' Why Mass. Will Get Fewer Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine Than Other States

After it was announced Massachusetts would get fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine than other states, Gov. Charlie Baker said, “At this time, it’s not clear to us why the shipment amounts have..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:17Published
India has capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself, others countries [Video]

India has capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself, others countries

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on December 18 said that India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also to export it to other..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published