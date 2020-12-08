Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 weeks ago

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider.

The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries.

The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

The chances of American's blaming Biden for Trump's actions come summer could be high.