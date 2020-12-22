Midday Toy Giveaway Day 7 - 12/22/20 Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago Midday Toy Giveaway Day 7 - 12/22/20 It's that time of year again! The Midday Toy Giveaway is back! Send your best Christmas drawing to: Midday Toy Giveaway P.O. Box 271 Columbus, MS 39703. Be sure to include your name, age, gender, and phone number. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Troy thompson: welcome to on the beat everyone. I'm troy thompson. Joining me today is dr. huxford from och huxford clinic, pulmonary sleep medicine. How are you, my friend? Dr. huxford: very good troy, it's always pleasure to see you. Troy thompson: likewise. Well, i just thought since there's been the covid vaccination, that is starting to roll out across the world and we're waiting to hear what's happening here, i thought it was a good time to have a discussion about vaccines in general. I actually have a few questions so i'm going to let you start off with some of the vaccines that you wanted to discuss as well. Dr. huxford: right. I just thought there's still some uncertain or some questions out there on the covid vaccine and more answers will come out as that unfolds, but especially for people with respiratory issues or any kind of chronic medical issue, there's some established vaccines that are effective. Unfortunately a lot of people don't use them. There's misconceptions about them, but i think they're important. The primary two are the flu vaccine and the pneumonia vaccine. Troy thompson: oh. Well, let's start off with the flu vaccine because that's been around a few years, well quite a few years. Dr. huxford: yeah. Troy thompson: and i can't remember not having one, to be honest with you. I think ever since i've been an adult, i've been having one. Would that be about right? Dr. huxford: right. Yeah, definitely. Even children get them. I've always been a pro-vaccine guy. I get the flu shot every year as well. Typically, there's always a misconception that people like go, "i had that vaccine years ago, it gave me the flu and i'm not ever going to get it again." The flu vaccine these days is not a live virus. Troy thompson: correct. Dr. huxford: meaning it should not get you sick. Now you could have a... you can maybe not feel good or something, but it should not give you the flu these days. So it's recommended. There's two doses. If you're over 65, there's a high dose flu vaccine. If you're under 65 it's just the regular dose. So it's just a little more protection for those over 65. Sometimes you have to ask for it. If you're at the drug store and you say, "hey, i'm 65. Can i have the high dose one?" Troy thompson: well, funny you say that because when i had mine done, they actually asked you to fill out this little form where they actually asked your date of birth. So that's making it a little bit easier for the pharmacies and all these places where you- dr. huxford: right. Troy thompson: get it for free if you have insurance. Dr. huxford: right. You're not quite ready for the high dose one yet, i guess? Troy thompson: no. Thank you. Dr. huxford: all right. Troy thompson: thank you for that my friend. Now let's talk about the pneumonia one- dr. huxford: right. Troy thompson: ... because this is very interesting. At what age should one be getting the pneumonia shot? Dr. huxford: there are two pneumonia vaccines. One is called the pneumovax 23. That's been around the longest. The other one is called prevnar 13. It's a relatively newer one although it's been out for a few years. To make it simple for mostly on the prevnar 13 it's if you're 65 and older, you qualify for that one. There are some indications where you could get it younger, but usually 65. And it's just one time. You just get it one time and that's good. Based on current recommendations you don't need a booster. Troy thompson: you don't need it every year. Dr. huxford: no. The other one, the pneumovax 23, which has been around the longest, is pretty much for just about any adult from 19 and above, if you have any kind of medical issue, it could be high blood pressure, it could be diabetes, it could be asthma, it could be whatever. And that's the one you typically get the shot and then a booster every five years. Troy thompson: i got you. I do want to touch on the covid vaccination, but we don't know a lot of information just yet. But one of the things that was brought to my attention, if we have the covid vaccination, will that affect the flu shot that we've had as well? Dr. huxford: it shouldn't. I suppose anything is possible, but it should not. It should stand on its own, not have any issues with the flu. We do know that for most of the companies coming out, it's going to be a two- step process. You get one shot and then you come back in a few weeks and you get the other one. Troy thompson: all right, my friend. I appreciate everything. Dr. huxford: troy, thank you. Troy thompson: if you want to find out more information about dr. huxford, there it all is up on the screen for you. Och huxford clinic, pulmonary and sleep medicine. We'll be back after this short break. Mr. food open





